Keke Palmer wants a cure for acne, and fast.

This week, the “Nope” stare shared a video on Instagram, complaining about the lack of medical advancements when it comes to treating adult acne.

“We want the QUICK FIX as well… My homegirl’s walking out the hospital with a DONK same day,” she wrote in the caption. “I want INSTANT results too … Plastic surgeons, y’all wanna know where the real money at? IN CLEARING UP ACNE.”

“I was just thinking about the fact that plastic surgeons are amazing, OK? They can give you a boob job, above the muscle, under the muscle, liposuction, tummy tuck, BBL, they can even implant muscles, I mean, the list goes on,” Palmer said in the video.

“But they cannot figure out how to clear up somebody’s skin? All these years and all these inventions, you can’t figure out how to take the beautiful skin from my a** and put it on my face?” she continued.

“I’m tired of it. I’m done with it,” she added, emphatically. “People out here with adult acne are struggling, and you haven’t figured out that cure? I’m done.”

Back in 2020, Palmer shared that she had been diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome, which can cause of acne and facial hair to develop.

At the time, she said that her skin was “so bad that people in my field offered to pay for me to get it fixed. I tried EVERYTHING.”

Palmer continued, “My skin has made me sad many nights but I do not give up on myself … MY ACNE AINT NEVER STOPPED ME.”

Back in 2020, Palmer shared a video demonstrating her makeup routine for covering up acne.

“Everything can be covered up but an ugly heart,” she joked in the video.