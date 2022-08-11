The creator of Hamilton is happy action is being taken against an unauthorized production of the hit Broadway musical.

Last week, Texas church The Door Christian Fellowship Ministries mounted their own version of Hamilton, without seeking permission.

READ MORE: Lin-Manuel Miranda Can’t Recognize The ‘Encanto’ Hit He Wrote In ‘Tonight Show’ Game

A spokesperson confirmed that the team behind the original play had issued a cease-and-desist order against the church, which included demanding the removal of all images and video from the unauthorized production from social media.

In a tweet on Wednesday, playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda condemned the church for their actions.

“Grateful to all of you who reached out about this illegal, unauthorized production,” he wrote. “Now lawyers do their work.”

Grateful to all of you who reached out about this illegal, unauthorized production. Now lawyers do their work.

And always grateful to the @dramatistsguild, who have the backs of writers everywhere, be it your first play or your fiftieth. 1/2 https://t.co/yMtM3z9crI — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 10, 2022

According to CNN, along with mounting the play, the church had also edited text and lyrics from the musical that featured religious references.

When news about the church’s first performance reached the official Hamilton team, the church was allowed to proceed with a second planned performance, with the condition that no footage or photography would be posted publicly.

READ MORE: Oprah Welcomes Lin-Manuel Miranda & ‘In The Heights’ Cast To Virtual Block Party

Reportedly, a sermon at the end of the production compared homosexuality to drug addiction.

A Hamilton spokesperson said, “The Hamilton family stands for tolerance, compassion, inclusivity and certainly LGBTQ+ rights. We are in the process of reviewing the unauthorized changes made to the script to determine further action.”

The spokesperson also said, “Hamilton does not grant amateur or professional licenses for any stage productions and did not grant one to The Door Church.”