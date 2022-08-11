Maren Morris’ Broadway dreams are on the way to coming true! On Thursday, the 32-year-old country music superstar revealed that she got a call back for Wicked, after sending in her self-tape.

“I got a callback for Wicked,” she wrote in green letters on her Instagram Stories. “I am in tears. What the hell,” she continued before ending it with a witch-hat emoji.

“The Bones” songstress shared an up-close reaction with her fans in a series of emotional videos posted on her Instagram. “Ya’ll, I literally don’t even care — yes I do — if I go beyond this callback,” she said through tears as she rocked sunglasses.

“Because this is like, 14-year-old Maren’s getting to achieve something that was never in reach, like it just never felt possible.”

She continued, “So, thank you for being on this journey with me. We will see where it goes. I’m just really happy. I love Wicked. I love Elphaba. I love Kristin Chenoweth. Thank you, Kristin, for inspiring me to just buck up and just send the self-tape in.”

Morris choked up a little more before saying, “I don’t know what to say.”

The “My Church” singer also shared the news on Twitter writing, “I got a callback for Wicked. I am in tears. What the hell.”

Chenoweth — who played Glinda on the original Broadway production of Wicked — reacted to the news. “You go baby!! Told ya you could do it!!! Xoxooxo.”

Morris originally shared her desire to audition for the revival of the stage production in May. A week after sharing that she was going to send in an audition tape — and telling one of her followers that she “identifies heavily as an Elphaba,” — the GRAMMY-winning singer shared a clip of her audition self-tape for her followers.

You go baby!! Told ya you could do it!!! xoxooxo https://t.co/c6L2sQIfcD — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) August 11, 2022

“Test shot for my self tape audition,” Morris wrote. “The THEATRE dah-ling IS JUMPING OUT. Honestly, even if I don’t get the part, this was so fun and I bought a freakin’ backdrop off Amazon.”

In a series of follow-up tweets, Morris shared the difference between her own singing and prepping for the stage. “Also, as a singer of my own music, I can belt, but rarely. Elphie goes from falsetto to full voice in the same word in 2 songs I’ve noticed,” she wrote.

“INTG and No Good Deed she does this. It’s very technically skilled and I can do it, but the idea of 8X a week is daunting!”

Test shot for my self tape audition. The THEATRE dah-ling IS JUMPING OUT. 💚 Honestly, even if I don’t get the part, this was so fun and I bought a freakin’ backdrop off Amazon. 😂🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/1cLze6qFYC — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) May 22, 2022

In May, the “Chasing After You” singer spoke to ET about her Broadway dreams and how Chenoweth encouraged her to audition for the show — following Morris sharing her Broadway dreams with her.

“So this week, I was like tweeting ‘cause I am gonna film and audition tape to be on Wicked or in Wicked on Broadway and she tweeted me back and she’s like ‘You’ve got this. I know you can do this.’ So we’ll see. Who knows,” the country songstress told ET.

Morris added, “It’s shot in the dark but I think I would be a good Elphaba for a few months. I wouldn’t embarrass the show. I would die.”

