The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback is taking some time off.

At a press conference Thursday, head coach Todd Bowles announced that Tom Brady has taken a leave of absence during training, through the second pre-season game on August 20.

“Tom has been excused today. He’ll be taking — he’ll be back somewhere around after Tennessee. He’s going to deal with some personal things,” Bowles said, according to NBC Sports.

“This is something we talked about before training camp started. We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys and go through two weeks of training camp, knowing he wasn’t going to play the first two games,” he continued. “He didn’t want to take away reps from Blaine [Gabbert] and Kyle [Trask] as well as ‘Griff’ [Ryan Griffin] as far as going into these next two games. And it’s something he needs to handle.”

The coach added, “We trust him. We talked about it. It was scheduled way before training camp and he will not be here until after Tennessee.”

Bowles also said his level of confidence is “pretty high” that Brady will return and be in shape to play by the team’s first regular season game on Sep. 11.

Brady began playing for the Buccaneers in 2020, after playing with the New England Patriots for 20 seasons.