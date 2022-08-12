Jon Batiste is saying goodbye to “The Late Show”.

The musician, who has served as bandleader since the show launched in 2015, is passing the role to Louis Cato, who has been filling in for him over the summer.

Stephen Colbert announced the news during Thursday’s episode, telling viewers: “Jon has decided to leave the show.

“But it’s for all the best reasons, including to continue sharing his art with the world.”

He admitted that they wanted to give Batiste a big sendoff but he was out of town.

Colbert went on, “We have been so lucky to have a front row seat to Jon’s incredible talent for the past seven years. Will we miss him here? Yeah!

“But we’re happy for you, Jon, and I cant wait to have you back on as a guest with your next hit record. I love you.”

Batiste’s exit comes after he won big at this year’s Grammys. The singer picked up five gongs, including Album Of The Year for We Are. He was also honoured at the Grammys and the Oscars for his work on the 2020 Pixar film “Soul”. See more in the clip below.

