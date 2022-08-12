After the nearly complete, $90-million “Batgirl” movie was cancelled by Warner Bros. Discovery, fans are wondering what other HBO Max content might be on the chopping block.

READ MORE: ‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace & Zoe Saldana React To $90-Million Superhero Movie Being Shelved

The announcement of the HBO Max-bound DC superhero film’s cancellation shocked Hollywood last week, with CEO David Zaslav saying on an earnings call, “We’re not going to launch a movie to make a quarter and we’re not going to put a movie out unless we believe in it.”

“Batgirl” had been set to star “In the Heights” actress Leslie Grace in the title role, along with J.K. Simmons, and the return of Michael Keaton as Batman.

Along with “Batgirl”, the company also scrapped the animated “Scoob!: Holiday Haunt”, and planned projects like the Greg Berlanti DC series “Strange Adventures”, and a “Wonder Twins” movie.

READ MORE: Kevin Smith Calls Out ‘Batgirl’ Cancellation While ‘The Flash’ Remains On Release Schedule: ‘It’s An Incredibly Bad Look’

The killing of all those shows and movies spawned the hashtag #HBOMaxJustCanceled, which trended Thursday on Twitter as users shared hilarious memes of fictional projects that had been cancelled.