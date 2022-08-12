After the nearly complete, $90-million “Batgirl” movie was cancelled by Warner Bros. Discovery, fans are wondering what other HBO Max content might be on the chopping block.

The announcement of the HBO Max-bound DC superhero film’s cancellation shocked Hollywood last week, with CEO David Zaslav saying on an earnings call, “We’re not going to launch a movie to make a quarter and we’re not going to put a movie out unless we believe in it.”

“Batgirl” had been set to star “In the Heights” actress Leslie Grace in the title role, along with J.K. Simmons, and the return of Michael Keaton as Batman.

Along with “Batgirl”, the company also scrapped the animated “Scoob!: Holiday Haunt”, and planned projects like the Greg Berlanti DC series “Strange Adventures”, and a “Wonder Twins” movie.

The killing of all those shows and movies spawned the hashtag #HBOMaxJustCanceled, which trended Thursday on Twitter as users shared hilarious memes of fictional projects that had been cancelled.

#HBOMaxJustCanceled Dr Oz's new travel show where he visits a state and pretends to be from there so he can run for office. pic.twitter.com/Ocq1kEVBf8 — Münchener Post (@MunichPost) August 12, 2022

#HBOMaxJustCanceled The Pete & Kim One Year Anniversary Special pic.twitter.com/v1hG2udQII — BatmanAndRobert (@MacDoug1) August 11, 2022

#HBOMaxJustCanceled A Song of Frappuccinos & Expressos: A Game of Thrones Story pic.twitter.com/PPxzviNvt3 — Wesley L. (@realwesleywess) August 12, 2022

#HBOMaxJustCanceled

Kellyanne Conway in

Tales From The Administration pic.twitter.com/dzymwfDZnd — Strong Coffee (@StrongCoffee17) August 12, 2022

#HBOMaxJustCanceled their Game of Thrones/Monty Python crossover called The Life of Bran. — Allan 🇨🇦 (@AlMcL30d) August 11, 2022