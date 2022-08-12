Anne Heche isn’t expected to survive after being admitted to hospital for injuries she suffered in a horrific car crash last Friday.

The actress’s family and friends released the following statement: “We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital.

“Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive,” the message added.

READ MORE: Eyewitnesses Describe Anne Heche’s ‘Horrific’ Car Crash: ‘How Could You Survive That?’

“It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.

“Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work –especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love.

“She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”

READ MORE: Ellen DeGeneres Reacts To Ex Anne Heche’s Hospitalization After Car Crash

Heche crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Los Angeles last week, suffering severe burns.

Eyewitnesses at the time said that the house “almost immediately” caught fire and has been left “uninhabitable.”

It was reported Thursday that Heche had cocaine in her system at the time, as well as fentanyl, which is used in hospitals as a pain medication.

Additional tests are reportedly being done to determine if the drug was in her system at the time of the accident.