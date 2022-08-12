Fans will be raging about not getting to see their favourite band perform.

On Thursday, Rage Against the Machine announced that they have been forced to cancel planned tour dates in the U.K. and Europe due to Zack de la Rocha’s leg injury.

The singer sustained the injury during a concert in Chicago in July, which caused him to perform the rest of the show seated.

The band said in a statement: “Per medical guidance, Zack de la Rocha has been advised that the August and September 2022 U.K. and European leg of the Rage Against The Machine tour cannot proceed. It is with great disappointment that we announce this cancellation. Rage Against The Machine will be finishing their run at Madison Square Garden on August 11, 12 & 14 and then Zack must return home for rest and rehabilitation. The flights, travel time, and rigorous schedule in the U.K. and Europe are simply too much of a risk for a complete recovery.”

“We are so sorry to all of our fans who have waited years to see us and hope to Rage again soon. Please contact your point of purchase for refunds to any headline shows,” they added.

The band had been set to perform as headliners at Reading and Leeds in the U.K., their first shows in the country in two years, but will now be replaced by the 1975.

Rage Against the Machine will pick their tour back up for its U.S. and Canadian leg in February 2023.