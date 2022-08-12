Tatiana Maslany is excited to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” star appeared on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” and told co-host Julia Cunningham about any further Marvel adventures.

“That always gets teased. Like, you know, ‘If this is a thing, then maybe you’ll pop up in this or that,'” Maslany said. “The Marvel Universe kind of has that, like every storyline sews through another one. So I’m up for it. Have you heard something? I mean, ’cause I have not.”

“I have not, but I mean, who would you wanna be with?” Cunningham asked about a potential team-up. “I think Thor would be amazing humour-wise, and the relationship already with Hulk would be great.”

“That would be super-fun,” Maslany agreed.

“Who would you love it to be, if you had to get worked into a movie?” the host asked.

“I mean, I just love Florence Pugh as an actor, so I just wanna act with her,” Maslany responded. “I think that duo would be bizarre, but I think that kind of would be fun.”

The host said, “Like a fun road trip movie.”

“Totally,” the Canadian actress said. “It’s like a buddy-buddy comedy, us in a car driving across America.”

Pugh played Yelena Belva, a sister to Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff in 2021’s Marvel prequel, “Black Widow”.

“She-Hulk” premieres August 18 on Disney+.