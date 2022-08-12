Megan Thee Stallion is willing to be Dwayne Johnson’s owner.

During an interview with SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up”, the hosts aired a clip of The Rock recently saying he’d want to be Megan’s pet when asked to pick a celebrity.

He was asked the question while promoting “DC League of Super-Pets”, in which he stars alongside Kevin Hart.

Megan responded, “I mean, that’s kind of like legendary. I’m kind of epic.

“I used to watch wrestling all the time and being from Houston and watching The Rock and how famous he is, how much of a mega-star he is and he wanna be my pet. Like period. Like, we made it. We might be a little famous.”

She also spoke about releasing her new album Traumazine and how writing it was an emotional experience.

Megan said of not getting much sleep the night before the release, “I’m so excited. I’m on edge all night. Like, first of all, I stay up all night thinking about all kind of stuff. I’m writing random lyrics.

“I’m just thinking about what I wanna eat the next day. Maybe I shouldn’t eat right now at six o’clock in the morning. Like, you know what I’m saying? But my album is out. I was so on edge about the album, cause this is the first time I’ve ever been so personal.

“And this is the first time I’ve ever treated my music like this, like usually I write music and I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m sad, but I’ll write “Body”.’ Or, you know what I’m saying? ‘I’m upset. Okay. I’m writing “Freak Nasty”.’ But this is the first time I’ve written music about how I actually feel and not how I want to feel.”

Host Stanley T added, “Well, let me say that the album is called Traumazine. Did I say that right? So, this is the definition, a chemical release in the brain when it’s forced to deal with painful emotions caused by traumatic events and experiences. That’s kind of been your life for the last two years.”

The musician shared, “Yeah. But like probably the past three years. I kind of wanted to talk about everything that’s been happening to me since like 2019. Like since my mom passed. And I feel like I just kinda worked through it. Like I never really dealt with it and I’m not saying I’m still in a good place about it. I’m not saying I’ve worked through it at all. I just feel like now I’m coming to a place where it’s all hitting me.

“Oh my gosh, all this stuff is happening to me. It did happen to me. I go through so much and I feel like I just always keep it inside and I always just, just keep working through it. But now I’m kind of feeling like, dang, I have to deal with this. I can’t keep not talking about it. I can’t keep running from it. I gotta deal with this.”

Megan said of whether she’d cry in the studio and if it was therapeutic, “I was crying more so writing the songs than recording the songs. It kind of felt like a weight off my chest a little bit, actually saying some of these things out loud.

“But yeah, it felt good to say it out loud and I feel like it feels good to have people understand where I’m coming from. ‘Cause so many people could tell my story. So many people got something to say about me that don’t even know me, but I’m like, ‘Okay, well how about this? Let me put a little bit of my feelings in my music.’ And then, you know, you can see where I’m coming from.”