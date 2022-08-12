The woman whose Los Angeles rental home was tragically destroyed in the Anne Heche car crash last week is giving thanks. Lynne Mishele took to Instagram on Thursday to offer an update amid “the most insane, traumatic time,” and touch base with those who have reached out to her in recent days.

“I’m still recovering and trying to figure out up from down but I did want to send a huge, huge thank you to everybody from all over the world, for the overwhelming amount of love and compassion and generosity and kindness that people have shown over the past week,” she said in the video, which was shared to her Creative Organization business account.

“It’s obviously been the most insane, traumatic time, confusing … eventually I’ll try to get back to everybody and try to read everybody’s comments,” she continued. “Thank you everybody from the bottom of my heart. It’s really, truly overwhelming. You guys really have impacted my life in a really profound way so thank you so much to everybody and I will keep you updated.”

Mishele then moved the camera to highlight her two dogs, Bree and Rueban, who were unharmed in the crash, but noted that her pet tortoise has been displaced and is being cared for by a friend.

“They wanna say thank you so much for cheering them on,” she said of the pups. “My tortoise Marley says ‘hi’ from the valley.”

Mishele lived in a 738-square-foot, two-story home, which the Los Angeles Fire Department said had structural compromise and a heavy fire after the crash. Per the LAFD, 59 firefighters took 65 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure.

Earlier this week, Mishele gave a statement through her lawyer, Shawn Holley.