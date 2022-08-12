Megan Thee Stallion is sounding off on “Stranger Things”.

On Thursday, the rapper was guest co-host on “The Tonight Show” alongside Jimmy Fallon. They welcomed actress Natalia Dyer and grilled her about her character’s choices.

In the show, Dyer’s character Nancy is caught in a love triangle with Joe Keery’s Steve and Charlie Heaton’s Jonathan, with Megan coming down firmly on Team Steve.

“Let’s talk about it, though,” Megan said. “Because, okay, so boom. At first you liked Steve. You was into Steve. And then you just kinda like, dumped him, no caution, he didn’t know what was happening.”

She added, “Poor Steve. Y’all keep throwing the kids on him to babysit — he keeps saving y’all life. All he do is save y’all life. He was beating everybody up! And you like, ‘Aw man, I’m going to Jonathan, sorry.’”

Dyer wasn’t about to tip her hand as to whether she’s on Team Steve or Team Jonathan, but she admitted Steve got some raw treatment.

“I do feel bad!” she said. “Honestly, I think the way that Jonathan and Nancy happened, I was like, ah that’s….”

“It’s messed up,” Megan pointed out.

“She doesn’t always make the most morally right decisions all the time, but that’s human, you know?” Dyer said, to which Megan added, “She’s a hot girl.”