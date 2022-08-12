Dave Chappelle hung out with transgender comedian Flame Monroe this week.

Monroe’s rep told TMZ that she flew out to Ohio from Los Angeles to see Chappelle perform at the Wirrig Pavilion in Yellow Springs on Thursday.

Monroe, who describes herself as “a comedian that happens to be transgender,” shared snaps of the meeting on Instagram, with the pair posing with a “HeSheWe” fan.

According to TMZ, Monroe didn’t think Chappelle deserved the hate he got and that in the world of comedy, nothing is off limits.

READ MORE: Dave Chappelle Surprises Madison Square Garden Audience By Opening For Chris Rock And Kevin Hart

Chappelle has faced backlash from the trans community for months after releasing his Netflix special “The Closer” in October.

Many dubbed the star’s jokes transphobic.

READ MORE: Dave Chappelle Says Students Who Slammed ‘The Closer’ Are ‘Instruments Of Oppression’ In New Netflix Special

Chappelle has spoken about the criticism on numerous occasions, sharing a clip of himself onstage back in October: “To the transgender community, I am more than willing to give you an audience, but you will not summon me. I am not bending to anyone’s demands.”

“And if you want to meet with me, I am more than willing to, but I have some conditions,” he continued. “First of all, you cannot come if you have not watched my special from beginning to end. You must come to a place of my choosing at a time of my choosing.”