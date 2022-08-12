“Dancing with the Stars” pro Lindsay Arnold revealed she’d had a false positive pregnancy test in an emotional TikTok post this week.

Arnold explained how she’s been leaning on her 21-month-old daughter Sage, whom she shares with husband Samuel Cusick, throughout the tough time.

She shared a clip of herself getting excited with a pregnancy test, handing it to her little girl, before merging it with another showing her in tears and Sage wiping them away from her face.

Arnold wrote, “When you get a positive pregnancy test and then start your [period] a few days later but your sweet daughter is there for you every step of the way.”

She added in the caption, “My sweet girl ❤️ I don’t know what I would do without her ❤️.”

Haley Reinhart‘s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” played in the background of the clip.

The video comes after Arnold confirmed she and Cusick were trying for another baby in a YouTube clip.

“I am currently trying to get pregnant,” the dancer shared, according to Us Weekly. “So for everyone asking about that, it’s happening. It kind of has been happening for a while, so send your good luck vibes to us.”