Tristan Thompson has something to say. The 31-year-old Chicago Bulls player took to Instagram for the first time since welcoming baby no. 2 with his ex, Khloe Kardashian, sharing a vague caption about growth and change.

“I never switched sides, I switched lanes,” he writes, accompanying a style-centric post. In the photo, Thompson poses in front of a brick wall in a black, floral-patterned shirt with black pants and white sneakers.

“I got wiser and realize we aren’t all built the same,” he concludes, completing the caption with the shouting and eyeball emojis, and the hashtag #DontTryMe.

The post comes shortly after Kardashian was snapped stepping out in a form-fitting black dress for dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California, earlier this week.

The former couple recently welcomed their second child, a son, via surrogacy.

Kardashian, 38, and Thompson, 31, announced that they were expecting their second child together in mid-July, however, a source told ET at the time that the former couple was not getting back together, following their split over Thompson’s paternity scandal.

“The two aren’t together and Khloe will have the baby full time,” the source shared, adding that “Khloe wants Tristan in both of the kids’ lives as much as he wants to be.”

Another source added, “Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters.”

Earlier this week, a source told ET about how the family was settling in to their new dynamic since the birth of their baby boy.

“Khloe is so grateful to have been able to expand her family and is adjusting to being a mom of two,” the source said, adding that Khloe “has been with the baby for a little while now.”

“Tristan really wanted a baby boy and is so happy to have welcomed a son,” the source said.

As for their 4-year-old daughter, True, the source said that she is “so thrilled to have a baby brother.”

“She is loving every moment about being a big sister and wants to be a ‘mini mommy’ to the baby,” they added.

MORE FROM ET:

Khloe Kardashian Steps Out for Dinner After Welcoming Baby No. 2

Caitlyn Jenner Congratulates Khloe Kardashian on Birth of Baby No. 2

Khloe Kardashian is ‘Grateful’ for Expanded Family, Source Says

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s Relationship Timeline

Khloe Kardashian No Longer Dating Private Investor: It ‘Fizzled Out’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Welcome Baby No. 2 Via Surrogate