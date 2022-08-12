Anne Heche has died at age 53 a week after being hospitalized following a car crash in Los Angeles

The family of the mother of two confirmed the sad news to Entertainment Tonight after previously releasing a statement confirming they didn’t expect her to survive her injuries.

In a statement to ET, a rep for Heche said: “Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

Her rep also explained that Heche is legally dead according to California law, but her heart is still beating as they determine if her organs are viable. Anne was an organ donor.

Heche’s 20-year-old son, Homer, also said in a statement: “My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.”

He added, “Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi, who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you.”

Heche crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in L.A. last Friday, suffering severe burns.

The statement previously released by the star’s family on Friday read: “We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital.

“Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive,” the message added of Heche, who had a successful career in Hollywood spanning over three decades.

“It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.

“Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work –especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love.

“She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”

Following the news of her death, an outpouring number of celebrities, family and friends paid tribute to the actress on social media:

This is a sad day. I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all of my love. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 12, 2022

Anne Heche news today is so heartbreaking. A truly epic, vibrant spirit and a profound talent.

Sending tremendous love and support to her family. — Ed Helms (@edhelms) August 12, 2022

My heart goes out to

Anne Heche’s children.

No child should lose their mother at such a young age. #KidVicious🙏🏼 — KID VICIOUS🔪 (@kirkacevedo) August 12, 2022

Rest In Peace now Anne . — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) August 12, 2022

Honest to God, I think maybe the best acting performance I’ve ever seen in my life was Anne Heche in PROOF on Broadway. #RIP — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 12, 2022

Some years ago I was Anne Heche’s quirky suitor in PROOF on Broadway. She was as kooky and utterly fabulous as I could have ever dreamed. An immense talent I loved playing opposite & more importantly a truly decent human and friend. The news is just unendingly sad. pic.twitter.com/oWwn7lj95t — Stephen Kunken (@stephenkunken) August 12, 2022

Over the years, Heche starred in shows such as “Quantico”, “Chicago P.D.”, “The Michael J. Fox Show”, “The Legend Of Korra”, and more.

She shot to fame in 1984 after portraying twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love on the soap opera “Another World”, which won her a Daytime Emmy Award.