Mark Ruffalo doesn’t think there’s too much Marvel content in the world today because he says MCU projects are unique whereas the “Star Wars” franchise — which, like Marvel, is often accused of creating too much content — produces films and TV shows that are pretty much the same each time.

Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner a.k.a. The Hulk in “The Avengers” movies and in the new Disney+ series “She Hulk: Attorney at Law,” made his comments while speaking with Metro.co.uk.

When asked, “Is there too much Marvel content?” Ruffalo replied, “I understand that these things run their course and then something else comes along. But the thing Marvel has done well is that, inside the MCU, just as they do with comic books, they let a director or an actor sort of recreate each piece to their own style, their likeness. Marvel generally lets them bring that to the material.”

Ruffalo then compared Marvel to “Star Wars,” another franchise owned by Disney, saying, “If you watch a ‘Star Wars,’ you’re pretty much going to get the same version of ‘Star Wars’ each time.” He added, “It might have a little bit of humour. It might have a little bit of different animation. But you’re always, really, in that same kind of world.”

Marvel, Ruffalo insisted, is different. “But with Marvel you can have a whole different feeling, even within the Marvel Universe,” the actor explained.

So far this year Marvel has released two movies — “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and “Thor: Love and Thunder” — with one more, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” slated to open in November. On the TV front, Ruffalo’s “She Hulk: Attorney at Law” is the third MCU series to debut in 2022. Disney will be dropping one more MCU series, “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” later this year.