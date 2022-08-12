“Big Brother 24” Daniel Durston was asked about his and his fellow housemates’ treatment of Taylor Hale in a new interview with Us Weekly.

The evicted “BB” star was at the forefront of a lot of the situations in which Hale was bashed, with many viewers criticizing him for how he acted towards her.

As the publication questioned him on specific comments he made about Hale, Durston, who previously brought Hale to tears after ranting at her, said: “Those all sound terrible. And I understand why people would be upset. Any little reason I may have for it is not justified or validated.”

“So watching it back is huge for me, literally taking notes and looking forward to speaking with Taylor is my priority,” he said. “And if I offended anyone on the outside world, I will approach that as well.”

Durston had told host Julie Chen Moonves that he was targeting Hale for allegedly making up lies about Paloma Aguilar, who left the show last month to protect her mental health.

Despite him thinking he was on her side, she actually targeted Durston for being a “poor sport” and “problematic,” Us pointed out.

Durston shared, “Most of this is news to me. But it was week one before Paloma’s spiral. We only knew each other for six days. Obviously, a day in there is a week. So you feel like you know these people very well by day four? It’s all game. And I respect all that.”

“Even whatever Paloma said about me, I’ll respect it. It’s unfortunate that I was lied to by literally everyone, but Nicole [Layog] wanted Taylor out, so everyone had something to say about her.”

After blowing up on Hale in the bathroom, Durston admitted he wished he’d handled the whole thing differently.

Insisting he should’ve held a house meeting, the reality TV star said he should’ve been like, “Let’s talk this out so that I could figure it out,’ you know?” adding: “And hopefully the house could understand, and Nicole can understand what really happened ‘cause maybe she heard it differently as well. Nicole was my No. 1. So I trusted anything she said to me and that’s where I went wrong.”

Durston added why he didn’t just talk it out with Hale, “Ultimately because when I give my loyalty to someone, I trust them 100 per cent. That is my flaw. Maybe in real life as well. So, hearing from certain people that I trusted, I believed it.”

He continued: “I didn’t even go about the route to speak with her because I felt like it would get worse for me. Like I might say something worse or do whatever, you know? And so I wanted to keep that space to remain as healthy as possible.”

“The house puts a lot of pressure on you and your emotions run through the roof. So, me stepping back, which necessarily isn’t the best thing to do, I thought it was best for me in the moment. And I wanted to work with Taylor in the first week until everyone got in my ear about it,” Durston added.

“And of course the Paloma situation happened from there and ultimately Taylor and I, at least in the house, didn’t really connect on a personal level or a game level. So it was hard to want to have these sit-downs, you know? Although now looking back, those are important.”

He went on to say of his overall experience, “I’m [an] emotional person. I didn’t know that would come through in the game. I thought I would be strong enough to remove it and play strictly game and strategic. Obviously, that’s not the case and hopefully I can learn a lot from it. And I look forward to watching back even the live feed clips and anything like that, just to learn about myself and grow from it.”

New episodes of “Big Brother” season 24 air Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays on Global.