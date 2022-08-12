Click to share this via email

Jessica Simpson has just introduced a new line of roller skates.

In a post on Instagram, the singer and entrepreneur announced that her fashion label is selling new, retro-style “Rollstar” roller skates in a variety of styles.

“Don’t be a Hater, be a Roller Skater 🛼,” she wrote in the caption, along with a photo of her rocking a pair of rose gold sequin skates.

She added, “Who needs to walk when you can roll…I promise I’m wheely good at this 😜.”

The official Jessica Simpson Collection account also shared photos and videos promoting the new skates.

The roller skates are available in rose gold and foil sequin, light bronze and green leopard print, as well as multi-coloured sparkle.

Back in 2006, Simpson released the music video for her song “A Public Affair”, in which she was joined by stars Eva Longoria, Christina Applegate and Christina Milian for a night out at a roller rink.