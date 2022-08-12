Michelle Branch has been arrested. On Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee, the 39-year-old singer was taken into custody for misdemeanor domestic assault by offensive/provocative conduct, ET confirms.

Branch is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 7. ET has reached out to Branch’s rep for comment on the singer’s arrest.

Her arrest came the same day that news broke of her separation from Patrick Carney, her husband of three years.

“To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family,” Branch told ET in a statement on Friday. “The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

According to docs obtained by TMZ, police were called to Branch and Carney’s home at around 2 a.m. on Thursday for a possible domestic disturbance. Per the docs, Branch admitted to slapping Carney in the face “one or two times,” though the 42-year-old Black Keys musician did not have any visible injuries.

According to the outlet, Branch was taken into custody and had her bail set at $1,000, but was released early because she’s currently breastfeeding her and Carney’s 6-month-old daughter, Willie. The pair also shares a son, Rhys, who will turn four later this month. Additionally, Branch is mom to a 17-year-old daughter, Owen, from her first marriage to Teddy Landau.

Branch and Carney began dating in 2015 after meeting at a GRAMMY party in Los Angeles. The two got engaged in July 2017 and tied the knot at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans in April 2019.

In a quickly deleted tweet posted on Wednesday, Branch accused Carney of cheating on her over the past several months while she stayed home to care for their infant daughter.

