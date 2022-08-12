Weezer will not be moving forward with their Broadway residency according to the band’s frontman, Rivers Cuomo.

The singer-songwriter, 52, broke the news on Weezer’s official discord server on Thursday. The post was viewed and shared by Pitchfork.

“I just learned that our Broadway shows have been cancelled (due to low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses.)” Cuomo wrote. “I’m very sorry to be telling you this now after we’ve already invested so much time, thought, and emotion. Extra apologies to those of you who cleared schedules and made travel plans to be with us. Thanks to @Broadway Producer for all your hard work and great ideas. I loved where we were going and I hope we can find a way to resurrect our vision.”

Cuomo went on to post the announcement on Reddit. PEOPLE also confirmed the news.

The Broadway residency was set to be a year-long undertaking, which would tie in with the release of four EPs, dubbed the SZNZ project. Each of the four EPs was meant to correspond with one of the seasons of the year. Weezer announced the residency in June — tickets went on sale June 24 — and shows were scheduled to begin at NYC’s Broadway Theatre on September 13.

Two of the four EPs, SZNZ: Spring and SZNZ: Summer have been released, while SZNZ: Autumn and SZNZ: Winter remain in the offing.

According to Rolling Stone, tickets for the residency were still available to purchase as of Thursday morning.

Weezer recently performed at the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival in San Francisco on August 7.