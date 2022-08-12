Taylor Swift could be one step closer to an EGOT.

It turns out that the singer-songwriter, who already has 11 Grammys and 1 Emmy, has a real Oscar contender on her hands with her short film “All Too Well” that she released late last year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Swift’s short “received an Oscar-qualifying run,” making it eligible to be nominated for the Academy’s ‘best live action short’ award. What’s more, Swift seems to have her eyes set on taking home Oscar gold. THR reports that Swift is “working with a top consulting firm to guide its awards campaign.”

The “August” hitmaker wrote and directed the 14-minute short which debuted on November 12 online and at the AMC Lincoln Square in NYC. The film continued to screen at Lincoln Square for one week.

Unfortunately for Swift and her legion of fans, that screening window precluded “All Too Well” from being entered into this year’s best picture contest (films must be released no earlier than the calendar year preceding the Oscar ceremony to qualify).

However, the best live-action short category’s eligibility window is different — it began on October 1, 2021 and continues up until September 30 this year — making Swift’s first short film Oscar eligible.

Seemingly already beginning her awards campaign, Swift took “All Too Well” to this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, screening the short on June 11 alongside her stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien.

In a Q&A she discussed the film’s influences — Barbara Stanwyck films, particularly 1937’s “Stella Dallas” — and made it clear that “this is not a music video.”

Interestingly, Ms. Americana is getting Oscar buzz in another category this year: best original song. Some awards prognosticators suggest that her track “Carolina” from the film “Where The Crawdads Sing” has a shot at snagging a nomination and possibly a win.

Should the singer-songwriter land the Oscar for best live-action short, she’d be following in the footsteps of other A-list names who have taken home the trophy in recent years, including Kobe Bryant, Matthew A. Cherry and Riz Ahmed.