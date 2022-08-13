Paulina Porzikova is taking a stand against some criticism she said she received from a plastic surgeon.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the 57-year-old supermodel shared a selfie, revealing the pic had been reposted by the surgeon (writing that it’s “since been deleted”) in order to explain everything that was “wrong” with her face.

“I found this photo, which I have posted here before, (and thought I looked great in) reposted here on IG by a cosmetic surgeon, and discussing in detail what I needed done,” wrote Porizkova in the caption.

“Those pesky hollows under my cheeks could be gotten rid of with fillers, Botox for my forehead, those wrinkles on the side of my mouth, and the chords in my neck, and a whole bunch of lasers to tighten and smooth and tighten everything,” she continued.

“This is what an older woman in the public eye gets to deal with,” Porizkova pointed out. “I’m told my face needs ‘fixing.’ It has somehow gone ‘wrong’ by aging. Is it any wonder that most of us who have the means will resort to some forms of fixing what we’re told is broken?”

Continuing, Porizkova wrote, “I’d like to strike a balance between being proud to look my age and still get to feel pretty at times. In my job, I’m faced with my own face in almost unnatural detail – and although I have come to accept most of it, I still have a rough time accepting it all.”

In fact, she added, no woman should ever be told “what she ‘needs’ to do to herself, in order to be seen as attractive” by others.

“Whether it’s hair colour, makeup, ski creams or clothing – or the more invasive options – is shaming her,” she explained. “Every time you catch yourself thinking or saying ‘you know, you should…’ to a friend, stop for a moment. If she doesn’t ask for help, are you really helping?”

She concluded, “Find what you think is beautiful in your friends and point it out. The best way to support one another is to celebrate what is already there.”