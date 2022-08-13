Kevin Costner is honouring his “Field of Dreams” co-star Ray Liotta, who died in May at age 67.

On Thursday, Aug. 11, Major League Baseball held its annual Field of Dreams game — so called due to the game being played in a specially constructed stadium near the actual Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa, popularized by Costner’s 1989 baseball film “Field of Dreams”.

During Thursday’s game, a video was aired in which Costner paid tribute to Liotta, who played Shirtless Joe Jackson in the film.

“Field of Dreams is about belief and those rare moments when magic becomes real. And it doesn’t work unless Shoeless Joe is worth the wait, unless he’s special. And Ray Liotta was special,” Costner says in the video.

“When Ray died back in May, I reminisced about how our batting practice moment together was not a stunt. It was real, and it happened as you saw it,” Costner added, his voiceover narration accompanied by scenes from the movie.

"That's the beauty of baseball and a movie like 'Field of Dreams.' He gets to live forever in our hearts." Earlier his year, Ray Liotta sadly passed away at the age of 67. Kevin Costner looks back at his time on set with Liotta and honors the life of his former colleague. pic.twitter.com/HRQ681OgbZ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 11, 2022

“I said that God gave us that stunt that night, and now God has Ray. And though he may be gone, that’s the beauty of a game like baseball and a movie like ‘Field of Dreams’: He gets to live forever in our hearts whenever he steps out of that cornfield. He’s become eternal,” Costner said.

“Long live Shoeless Joe, and long live Ray, who helped show us that when dreams come from the heart they really can come true,” he concluded.

Back in May, Costner took to social media to reveal he was “devastated to hear the news of Ray Liotta’s passing.”