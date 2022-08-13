Anne Heche’s eldest son, Homer, has spoken out following his mother’s devastating death.

The 20-year-old shared an emotional statement with People.

“My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom,” Homer told the outlet. “After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.”

READ MORE: Anne Heche’s Ex Coley Laffoon Promises To Look After Their Son In Emotional Video Following Her Death

He then expressed appreciation for all the love and support his family has received.

“Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me,” Homer continued. “I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time.”

“Rest In Peace Mom, I love you,” he added.

READ MORE: Anne Heche Dead: Tenant Of Home That Was Destroyed In Crash Speaks Out

Heche shared Homer with ex Coley Laffoon and son Atlas, 13, with ex James Tupper.

A rep for Heche confirmed the actress’ death on Friday. An outpouring number of celebrities, family and friends continue to pay tribute to the Emmy winner on social media.