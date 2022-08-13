Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter, Ariana, has been arrested for DUI.

The reality star was charged on Saturday in Forsyth County, GA, TMZ reports. According to jail records and personnel, the 20-year-old received three additional charges- misdemeanour DUI driving under the influence of alcohol, misdemeanour improper/erratic lane change and underage alcohol possession/purchase of alcohol.

Ariana was reportedly bonded out the same day, seemingly early this morning. Details surrounding the incident remain unclear, however, the TV personality’s on-and-off boyfriend, Hudson McLeroy, 20, was also arrested Saturday morning on alcohol-related charges. The two seem to have been in the vehicle together.

McLeroy was charged for DUI, plus furnishing/purchasing alcohol under 21 and violating his driving permit. He has also since been released on bond. Based on Ariana’s charges, it appears she was driving.

The social media influencer was processed under her mother’s maiden name, Zolciak, rather than her adopted father’s name Biermann. In 2013, Kroy Biermann adopted both Ariana and her sister Brielle, however it’s unclear who their biological father(s) are.