Teddy Ray, a budding comedian and actor who was featured in the HBO Max series “Pause with Sam Jay”, has died. He was 32.

The cause of death is not known at this time, but the tragic news comes just two weeks after he celebrated his birthday. All Def Digital, the multi-platform media company Ray collaborated with in the past, released a statement confirming the news.

“We’re heartbroken and still can’t believe that our brother Teddy Ray has passed away,” the tweet read. “We will miss him every day but we know he will have Heaven laughing. Our deepest condolences and prayers to his immediate family and friends. #RIP #TeddyRay.”

Ray, whose sketches often went viral, was mourned by those in Hollywood and beyond. In his last Instagram post commemorating his 32nd birthday, “Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson dropped a comment saying, “Heartbroken. Gonna miss you teddy.” Comedian Deon Cole reacted to the news with, “Wow.”

“Insecure” creator Issa Rae took to her Instagram Story and posted a photo of a smiling Ray. She placed a white heart emoji over the photo.

Rae’s media company, Hoorae, posted a group photo on Twitter and wrote, “Rest in Power to our longtime creative collaborator and friend, Teddy Ray. Grateful for the energy you always brought to our projects and sets!”

All Def Family we’re heartbroken and still can’t believe that our brother Teddy Ray has passed away. We will miss him everyday but we know he will have Heaven laughing. Our deepest condolences and prayers to his immediate family and friends. 🙏🏾🖤🕊 #RIP #TeddyRay pic.twitter.com/Ce7snCtqPD — All Def (@AllDef) August 13, 2022

Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community. pic.twitter.com/45xrqIL4QM — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) August 13, 2022

Teddy Ray — Photo: Instagram/ IssaRae

Rest in Power to our longtime creative collaborator and friend, Teddy Ray. Grateful for the energy you always brought to our projects and sets! pic.twitter.com/xPPRoDquZu — HOORAE (@HOORAEMedia) August 12, 2022

rip teddy ray, he was a real one 💔 — Desus Nice (@desusnice) August 12, 2022

BRO NOT TEDDY 💔 😢 MY DOG WAS SO EFFORTLESS WIT IT HOMIE WAS FALL OUT *HILARIOUS* TALKIN ABOUT THE MOST REGULAR SHIT SMFH — THE KID MERO 🇩🇴 (@THEKIDMERO) August 13, 2022

Comedy Central’s verified Twitter account also paid tribute to the comedian writing, “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.”

Ray was featured as the bailiff in the HBO Max series “Pause with Sam Jay”. He also appeared in the digital series “Cancel Court” and was a rising star in the stand-up comedy circuit. Legendary comedian Katt Williams also commented on Ray’s final IG post saying, “My brilliant [friend]. So sorry. Love u.”

The Kid Mero took to Twitter on Friday night and tweeted, “BRO NOT TEDDY MY DOG WAS SO EFFORTLESS WIT IT HOMIE WAS FALL OUT *HILARIOUS* TALKIN ABOUT THE MOST REGULAR S**T SMFH.”

Desus Nice also tweeted, “rip teddy ray, he was a real one.”

It’s the second time in as many months a young comedian has died. Jak Knight, whose work in Hollywood also included him voicing the character of DeVon in the Netflix animated series “Big Mouth”, died last month. He was 28.

When that news broke, Ray took to Instagram and posted a photo of himself with Knight and captioned it, in part, “It took me forever to type this i ain’t think you’d leave me this tearful. Love you 4ver Jak Knight.”

