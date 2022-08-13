Click to share this via email

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker gave fans more PDA on Friday after the Blink-182 drummer showed off his multitasking skills.

“Practice makes perfect,” Barker captioned a video, shared to Instagram, of himself playing the drums while Kardashian sat on his lap and kissed him.

The musician’s wife later took to the comments, writing, “When you can’t see and you’re still the most,” followed by multiple fire emojis.

Earlier this week, the couple enjoyed a summer getaway, sharing photos on social media.

Barker posted a video of himself wakesurfing before falling into the water. He captioned the clip, “Learn something new every day.”

Later, the Poosh founder provided an updated on her “lake life”, sharing photos of herself on a boat with the scenic water and mountains behind her.