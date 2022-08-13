Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were spotted for the first time in public together following the actor’s infamous Oscars slap.

READ MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap During ‘Red Table Talk’ Episode On Alopecia

On Saturday afternoon, the couple were photographed leaving Nobu in Malibu in images obtained by TMZ. In the photos, Jada is seen following closely behind Will, grabbing onto his clothing as he appears to guide her to their car. The two then got into the vehicle before driving off together.

READ MORE: Will Smith Resurfaces In Mumbai For The First Time Since Oscars Slap

This marks the couple’s first public outing since March, when the Academy Awards took place. The spotting comes two weeks after Smith broke his silence on the incident and apologized to Chris Rock.