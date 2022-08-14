Tiffany Haddish has put her money to work.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the actress opened up about the financial decisions she made as she began to get more roles in Hollywood.

Things started to take off for Haddish with roles in Tyler Perry’s “If Loving You Is Wrong” and “The Carmichael Show”.

“I started trying to figure out how to create generational wealth. The fastest way to do it and the first way you should go about doing it is buy some land,” she said. “So before we even got into Season 2 of ‘The Carmichael Show,’ I bought a house. Everybody told me I should wait, but I didn’t care. I just knew I was going to have to always make enough money to take care of me and the house, and that’s what I did.”

Haddish added, “Between that show’s next season, the ‘Keanu’ movie, and making sure I can live comfortably off of $500 a month, I was able to pay off half the house.”

Her plans got a bit easier thanks to her $80,000 paycheque from the 2017 hit “Girls Trip”, which Haddish first revealed in 2020.

“The Girls Trip check was the final check. People told me to spend it in other ways, but I used it to pay off the house because I was always afraid of being homeless again,” she told Cosmopolitan. “Now I have a surplus of money, but I’m still afraid of being poor again. Every movie I made, I would just buy another piece of land or a house.”

Haddish also opened up about coming to terms with the fact that she is now a successful star in Hollywood.

“I just recently went to Harvard and took this class called The Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports. I realized in that class that I’ve really been selling myself short all these years,” she said. “You need the writer to tell the story, to put the story down on paper, but you need the performer to bring it to life. And the right performer puts the booties in the seat. You need the booty in the seat. You need eyes on the project, and the element that I was missing was that I had value in that way.”

She added, “It’s not about money. It’s about the power and then being able to create opportunities. Like, on my show that I’m on right now, ‘The Afterparty’, I put in a request to see more people like me on the set.”

The actress also revealed, “I’ve turned down, s**t, I’ve turned down $10 million just to do a post because it didn’t represent my brand. I turned down $10 million because my soul is worth more than that to me.”