Thor wasn’t exactly on Chris Hemsworth’s mind as a kid.

In a hilarious post this week on his Instagram account, the “Thor” star shared a throwback photo of himself as a kid.

The pic shows the young Hemsworth wearing a Batman shirt, and in the caption he joked, “My younger self would be so disappointed in my superhero choices 🦇 ⚡️.”

The actor, who recently celebrated his 39th birthday, made his first appearance as Thor in the 2011 Marvel film directed by Kenneth Branagh.

He has since starred in a number of Marvel films, including three more “Thor” films, the most recent of which, “Thor: Love and Thunder” was released this summer.

In a recent interview with MensXP, the actor revealed his younger brother Liam was also up for the role of Thor.

“My little brother almost got cast as Thor. He was one of the first people who got right down to the wire on getting the part so, I don’t know, I could cross paths with him. That will be fun,” he said, suggesting Liam could be cast as another Thor from the multiverse.