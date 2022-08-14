Click to share this via email

Martha Stewart is having a laugh at the latest viral meme about her.

Last week, a tweet went viral, joking about Pete Davidson’s dating life, showing him posing for a photo with ex Kim Kardashian while holding hands with the 81-year-old lifestyle guru.

“Pete Davidson is like the son I never had,” Martha told the Daily Mail.

“He is a charming boy who is finding his way,” she continued, before revealing. “I’ve invited him to come on my podcast and I look forward to hearing what he has to say.”

The photograph of Davidson and Stewart’s meeting was taken at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington, D.C., in April.

Stewart recently opened her first ever restaurant at the Paris hotel and casino in Las Vegas.