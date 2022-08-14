Padma Lakshmi is breathing a sigh of relief for ex-husband Salman Rushdie.

On Friday, the Midnight’s Children author was stabbed multiple times in an on-stage attack while speaking at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, New York.

READ MORE: Salman Rushdie Stabbing Suspect Arrested On Attempted Murder Charge, Pleads Not Guilty

It was reported the next day that Rushdie had been taken off a ventilator and is in recovery, after suffering serious injuries.

Sunday morning on Twitter, the writer’s ex-wife, Padma Lakshmi, shared that she was “relieved” to learn Rushdie is “pulling through after Friday’s nightmare.”

Relieved @SalmanRushdie is pulling through after Friday’s nightmare. Worried and wordless, can finally exhale. Now hoping for swift healing. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) August 14, 2022

Lakshmi and Rushdie got married in 2004, after having lived together for several years. They filed for divorce in 2007.

New statement to NBC News from son of Salman Rushdie on his father’s condition. The author is now off the ventilator and has been able to say a few words, he says. pic.twitter.com/dlHIY9MSFg — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) August 14, 2022

Rushdie’s son shared an official statement about his father’s condition on Sunday, telling NBC News that the author “remains in critical condition in hospital receiving extensive ongoing medical treatment. We are extremely relieved that yesterday he was taken off the ventilator and additional oxygen and he was able to say a few words.

“Though his life changing injuries are severe, his usual feisty & defiant sense of humour remains intact,” his son added.

READ MORE: Agent: Rushdie Off Ventilator And Talking, Day After Attack

The assailant, 24-year-old Hadi Matar of Fairview, N.J., was arrested and charged attempted murder and assault, pleading not guilty on Saturday.

Rushdie has been the target of death threats for decades, after the late Ayatollah Khomeini of Iran issued a fatwa in 1989, calling for his murder over his controversial book The Satanic Verses.

In the wake of the fatwa, Rushdie was placed under police protection by the British government.

The author’s Japanese translator, Hitoshi Igarashi, was killed in 1991, while other translators have been the victims of attacks or attempted attacks during that period.