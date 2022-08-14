A organ recipient has been found for Anne Heche.

According to CNN, after she was confirmed to be legally dead on Friday, the actress’ body is set to be taken off life support on Sunday.

READ MORE: Anne Heche’s Eldest Son Left With ‘Deep, Wordless Sadness’ After His Mother’s Death, Shares Heartbreaking Statement

Heche had remained on life support to keep her heart beating despite being “brain dead,” and being considered legally dead under California law, in order to find an organ donation match.

A representative for her family told CNN that a match has now been found.

Before her death was announced, Heche was in hospital for several days in critical condition following a fiery car crash.

The actress, who was 53, was driving at high speed when she ran off the road on August 5, crashing into a residence, with the car becoming engulfed in flames.

A representative said that Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury, depriving her brain of oxygen.

READ MORE: Anne Heche’s Car Crash No Longer Under Investigation, LAPD Says

A woman who was inside the residence at the time Heche crashed into it also suffered minor injuries and received medical attention.

“My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom,” Heche’s son Homer Laffoon wrote in a statement on Friday. “After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.”

Another statement from her family read, “We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”