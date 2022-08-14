Sydney Sweeney is reflecting on the scenes from “Euphoria” season 2 that she was most nervous about filming.

The actress plays Cassie Howard in the hit HBO series.

READ MORE: Sydney Sweeney Reveals She Hasn’t Been Paid Enough To Take A 6-Month Break From Acting

“One was the hot tub scene,” recalled Sweeney in an a new interview with Deadline. “I had to have a tube in my mouth and it was filling my mouth with disgusting chunks of food and I don’t even know what, and then I had to hold it in my mouth while the scene was happening and act as if it wasn’t happening and then throw up everywhere.”

The 24-year-old star was also worried about the sequence where Cassie goes up on stage and ruins her sister’s play.

READ MORE: Sydney Sweeney Throws First Pitch At Red Sox Vs Blue Jays Game

“I have terrible stage fright and there was an actual audience in the auditorium that we built,” she continued.

However, Sweeney also revealed how one of her co-stars helped her to get through the day.

“I was very nervous, but Maude [Apatow] and I, we had a great time together. She made it more enjoyable for me,” she added.