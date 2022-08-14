J.K. Rowling is asking Twitter for support after receiving threats on the social media platform.

The “Harry Potter” writer recently shared concern for author Salman Rushdie after he was attacked on stage in New York.

“Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok,” she Tweeted.

To all sending supportive messages: thank you 💕

Police are involved (were already involved on other threats). — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 13, 2022

“Don’t worry you are next,” replied one Twitter user.

Flagging the threat to Twitter Support, Rowling wrote, “any chance of some support?” adding that the “Police are involved.”

In a statement shared with Variety, Warner Bros. Discovery said, “Warner Bros. Discovery strongly condemns the threats made against J.K. Rowling. We stand with her and all the authors, storytellers and creators who bravely express their creativity and opinions. WBD believes in freedom of expression, peaceful discourse and supporting those who offer their views in the public arena.”

They added, “thoughts are with Sir Salman Rushdie and his family following the senseless act of violence in New York. The company strongly condemns any form of threat, violence or intimidation when opinions, beliefs and thoughts might differ.”