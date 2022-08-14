Mariah Carey’s home was broken into while she was recently on vacation.
According to Page Six, police confirmed the incident, saying that the investigation is still “open”.
The break in at her property in Atlanta was reported on July 27.
Carey’s $5.65 million dollar mansion features nine-bedrooms, a pool, tennis court and a playground.
Last month, the “Sweet Fantasy” singer spent time in Capri, Italy with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her twins, Monroe and Moroccan.
The superstar also enjoyed some time in the Hamptons in recent weeks.