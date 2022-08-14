Mandatory Credit: Photo by Maria Laura Antonelli/AGF/Shutterstock (13010981al) Sofia Carson poses for the photocall of 'Dillo come una donna' at the 68th Taormina Film Festival, in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, June 29, 2022 Taormina Film Festival 2022, Italy - 29 Jun 2022, Rome - 29 Jun 2022

Sofia Carson is sharing a positive update for fans who loved her new Netflix movie, “Purple Hearts”.

In a new interview with Variety, the actress confirmed that she’d be open to a potential sequel to the romantic drama.

“Now fans have kind of been demanding a sequel and there’s so many fan theories and fan stories and potential spinoffs,” said Carson. “Of course it’s lovely to think of a life for Cassie and Luke beyond this film.”

She added, “I adore being Cassie and I’d be curious to see where it goes. Who knows. You never know!”

Director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum also said that she’d be open to making a second “Purple Hearts” movie.

“I mean, I could watch the two of them and their chemistry all day. And they’re just great people to work with, so I definitely won’t rule it out,” she shared.

“We wouldn’t do anything unless we really, really loved it, because we want to stay true to the integrity. We haven’t landed on anything specific yet. It’s always a possibility.”