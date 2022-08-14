Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The Chicks are paying tribute to Olivia Newton-John by performing one of the late singer’s most beloved hits.

On Saturday, Aug. 13, the band delivered a rendition of “Hopelessly Devoted to You” as part of their concert in Washington.

READ MORE: The Chicks Head Back On Tour In 2022 After Long Break

“We lost a worldwide sweetheart last week, Olivia Newton-John,” said Natalie Maines. “I thought I was Olivia Newton-John from like 4 to 12, and then I just wished I was Olivia Newton-John. So we worked up today at soundcheck a little Olivia Newton-John song.”

Newton-John originally performed the song in the movie version of “Grease”, which hit screens in 1978.

READ MORE: The Chicks Postpone Upcoming Tour Dates After Ending Indianapolis Concert Just 30 Minutes In

Newton-John’s husband, John Easterling, broke the news of her passing in a heartfelt tribute shared to Instagram on Monday, Aug. 8, writing alongside a photo of the actress, “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.”