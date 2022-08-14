Millie Bobby Brown is officially a college girl! In a new interview with Allure magazine, Brown revealed that she’s decided to enroll as an online student at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana — the same state her hit show “Stranger Things” is famously based in.

While Brown won’t be physically in Indiana, or the fictional town of Hawkins the show centers around, the 18-year-old will be studying remotely via the university’s human services program — a program she described as one where “you learn about the system and how to help young people.”

The school’s website defines human services as a program “designed to provide students with basic knowledge in human development and family studies, skills for working with people in service agencies, and program evaluation skills.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Brown discussed the platform her massively successful role as Eleven on the Netflix series has given her. In addition to her acting roles in “Stranger Things” and “Enola Holmes 2” Brown is expanding her skincare line, Florence by Mills.

Helping other young women is at the heart of Brown’s beauty brand, which she founded to offer resources for her fellow Gen Z-ers looking to learn more about skincare.

“I don’t know anything about beauty and skincare,” she admitted. “That’s why I created this. I’m going to take you on this journey with me, so we can learn more about botanicals, serums, fruit and vegetable extracts, enzymes. Things that are so important for your skin, but we don’t know about because we’re young. Everything’s antiaging, everything is depuffing. We don’t know what that means.”

Adding, “I need to know more. And I know our generation needs to know more.”

Another way Brown helps women and girls is through her continued work as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF, with a focus on menstrual health and education for young women.

“Of course, people can look at it as pressure or scary, but I think that’s the most exciting part of my job,” Brown said. “People are all looking at me, ‘What are you going to say, Millie?’ I’m going to say, ‘Young girls deserve an education. Young people everywhere deserve equal rights. [You] deserve to love the people that you want to love. Be the people that you want to be and achieve the dreams that you want to achieve.’ That’s my message.”

MORE FROM ET:

Millie Bobby Brown Addresses ‘Unhealthy Situation’ With TikTok Star

Millie Bobby Brown and Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi Kiss During Vacation

Millie Bobby Brown Attends ‘Stranger Things’ Event With Jake Bongiovi