Megan Thee Stallion is revealing just how much money she paid for Future to feature on “Pressurelicious”.

In a new interview with the LA Leakers on Power 106 Los Angeles, the rapper revealed how the collab cost her a whopping $250K.

“I had the beat for ‘Pressurelicious,’ right? I recorded the song, and I recorded it one way. And I’m like, ‘You know what? This would really sound hard if Future was on it,” recalled Megan.

“So I feel like being a woman in the industry, reaching out to a man trying to get a feature is always going to be a task. You never know what to expect.”

She added, “They was like, ‘Okay, 250. He wants 250K.’ I was like, ‘OK, bet. Somebody go pull 250,000 out of the bank and go drop it off to Future and tell him I need the verse before he leaves [Miami].’”

“Pressurelicious” features on the album Traumazine, which Megan describes as a record about “dealing with yourself” after years of trauma.