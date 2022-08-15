Adele has made it clear she was left devastated after having to cancel her Las Vegas shows at the last minute in January.

The hitmaker speaks candidly about hitting a professional low point in a new interview with Elle U.K., telling the magazine of postponing the residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace: “It was the worst moment in my career, by far… By far. I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating.”

Adele didn’t want to let fans down, but she also didn’t want to put on a show that wasn’t ready: “There was just no soul in it. The stage setup wasn’t right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment.”

Adele. Credit: ELLE U.K. / Mario Sorrenti

She continues, “The first couple of months were really, really hard. I was embarrassed. But it actually made my self-confidence in myself grow, because it was a very brave thing to do. And I don’t think many people would have done what I did. I’m very proud of myself for standing by my artistic needs.”

Adele’s residency will now run from November 18, 2022 through March 25, 2023.

Elsewhere in the interview, Adele talks about her sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul, gushing: “I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him.”

Adele has been open about wanting more kids in the future, also teasing a possible engagement.

When asked if she wants to get married again, Adele says, “Yes, absolutely,” joking of whether she’s engaged: “Well! Well. Well, I’m not married. I’m not married.”

Not ending the conversation there, the singer goes on, “I’m not married. I’m not married!” she repeats, before singing: “I’m just in loooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married.”

Adele later insists, “I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewellery, boy!”

The mother-of-one tells the mag of expanding her family: “I definitely want more kids. I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music. But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas. I wanna f**king nail it.”

The October issue of Elle U.K. is on sale from September 1.