It was a weak weekend at the summer box office.

With no new blockbuster releases, the Brad Pitt-starring action-comedy “Bullet Train” held on to the top spot at box office for the second weekend straight.

READ MORE: Brad Pitt Wears Skirt For ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere

With a drop of 55 per cent from its opening weekend, “Bullet Train” pulled in another $13.4 million, giving it the lowest No. 1 gross in more than six months, according to IndieWire.

The overall box office top 10 brought in only $65 million total, making it the weakest weekend at the box office since early February.

This comes despite a surprisingly healthy box office over the summer, with five films crossing $300 million in the U.S. and Canada, and the juggernaut “Top Gun: Maverick” exceeding all expectations, earning $673.8 million domestically.

The Tom Cruise sequel also returned to No. 2 at box office in its 12th weekend, with a modest $7.2 million. The film currently sites at approximately $1.4 billion worldwide.

READ MORE: Brad Pitt Proves Just How Action-Packed ‘Bullet Train’ Is By Doing Some Biking Stunts On ‘Jimmy Fallon’

“Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Nope” each brought in about $5.3 million to round out the top 5.

Other films in the top 10 included “Minions: The Rise of Gru”, “Where the Crawdads Sing” and “Elvis”.

The Gen-Z mystery-horror-comedy “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” expanded to more theatres, landing at No. 8, with about $3.2 million, while the new release thriller “Fall” managed to earn $2.5 million, good enough to crack the top 10.