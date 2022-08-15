Click to share this via email

Johnny Depp is directing his first movie since “The Brave” 25 years ago.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the recently embattled star is set to direct “Modigliani”, a biopic of the famous Italian painter.

The film, based on a play Dennis McIntyre and adapted by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski, tells the story of a consequential 48 hours for Modigliani in Paris in 1916.

“The saga of Mr. Modigliani’s life is one that I’m incredibly honored, and truly humbled, to bring to the screen,” Depp said in a statement. “It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph — a universally human story all viewers can identify with.”

Production is expected to begin on the film in Europe next spring, with casting still to be announced.

The news comes after it was recently announced that Depp has started shooting French director Maïwenn’s historical love story “Jeanne du Barry”, in which he is playing King Louis XV.

Depp will also produce “Modigliani”, alongside Al Pacino and Barry Navidi.

The actor’s previous feature, “The Brave”, was released in 1997 and co-starred the late Marlon Brando.