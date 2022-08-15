Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are heading back to the U.K. next month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were last in Harry’s home country for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, will fly over from California in early September to attend multiple special events, People reports.

A spokesperson for the couple confirms they “are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September.”

Harry and Meghan will head to Manchester for the One Young World Summit on September 5, before making their way to Germany for the Invictus Games’ “One Year to Go” bash on September 6. They will then return to the U.K. for the WellChild Awards on September 8.

READ MORE: Harry & Meghan Donate $5,000 To GoFundMe For Former Model Who Lost Her 9-Year-Old Son

This isn’t the first time Meghan has attended a One Young World summit, with her previously making an appearance in 2014 and 2016 as a counselor and attending the 2019 event with Harry.

Harry and Meghan are also regular attendees at the WellChild Awards.

We are delighted to announce that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be attending the WellChild Awards, in association with @GSK, on 8th September. More #WellChildAwards information will be announced in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/2kuVyoPlUC — WellChild (@WellChild) August 15, 2022

The Queen is not expected to be at her Windsor Castle or Buckingham Palace homes during The Duke and Duchess’ upcoming visit, with her heading to her Balmoral residence in Scotland for the summer every year.

READ MORE: Police Responded To Intruder Alerts At Harry And Meghan’s Montecito Home Twice In May

However, there’s a possibility she might travel to London early September to meet with the new British Prime Minister.

During the couple’s most recent U.K. trip, Harry’s father Prince Charles and his grandmother the Queen got to meet their baby daughter Lilibet, who celebrated her first birthday during the visit, for the first time.