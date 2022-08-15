Jean Smart has a big fan in Harry Styles.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, the Emmy-winning star of “Hacks” talks about her career, and her connection with the former One Direction singer.

After watching one particular episode, in which Smart’s Deborah gets her Ava to buy an antique pepper shaker from a reluctant seller, Styles sent the actress a bouquet of flowers, along with a fancy salt shaker.

“Harry and I are thick as thieves,” Smart jokes.

The 70-year-old shares that she took her song Forrest to one of Styles concert last year, and loved the singer’s energy.

“I’ve never seen anybody look more like he was just having the time of his life,” she says.

Asked if she can relate to Styles given her character in “Hacks” having to perform comedy in front of audiences, Smart says, “I certainly can’t keep up with Harry physically, but, oh, my gosh, I’m having a blast filming those.”

Talking about her career, and working until now to land her first lead TV series role with “Hacks”, Smart reflects on the struggles along the way.

“I’m trying not to be jaded,” Smart says. “I’m a very optimistic person, but I can feel that going away, and that scares me, because I don’t want to lose that optimism. Once you become jaded, that’s permanent, kind of like losing your virginity. It’s not coming back. That’s why it’s so scary to see kids getting jaded at such a young age, because they have no idea that they’ve been cheated out of the most wonderful part of their life, and they don’t realize that they’re being just robbed, just robbed blind.”

She adds that being an actor helps her “take people as they first present themselves.”

