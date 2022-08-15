Amber Heard has hired new lawyers amid the ongoing legal battle between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Heard has officially filed to appeal the defamation suit verdict, which saw Depp win the six-week trial.

The actor also filed a notice of appeal in the verdict that awarded Heard $2 million in the actor’s defamation trial against her.

It was revealed Monday that Heard has now hired David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown of Ballard Spahr to lead her appeal to overturn the June 1 jury verdict. The pair successfully defended The New York Times against Sarah Palin’s defamation lawsuit earlier this year.

Ben Rottenborn of Woods Rogers Vandeventer Black will continue to represent Heard as co-counsel, while Elaine Charlson Bredehoft is stepping down.

A spokesperson for the actress told ET Canada: “When it comes to protecting the fundamental right of Freedom of Speech, we look at the jury’s decision — to paraphrase a famous quote — not ‘as the beginning of the end, but merely the end of the beginning.’ A different court warrants different representation, particularly as so much new evidence is now coming to light.”

“We welcome the opportunity to represent Ms. Heard in this appeal as it is a case with important First Amendment implications for every American,” said David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown in a joint statement.

“We’re confident the appellate court will apply the law properly without deference to popularity, reverse the judgment against Ms. Heard, and reaffirm the fundamental principles of Freedom of Speech.”

“This is the perfect time to pass the baton,” said Elaine Charlson Bredehoft. “I have pledged to Amber and her appellate team my complete cooperation and assistance as they move forward on a path towards success.”