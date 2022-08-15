It won’t be long before fans get to see Anne Heche on-screen again.

Lifetime has confirmed that the late actress’ next film, the TV movie “Girl in Room 13” is still slated to premiere on the network in September.

READ MORE: Anne Heche’s Body To Be Taken Off Life Support After Organ Donation Match

“This project is important to and along with each and every one of us. We all started to make a film that would bring attention to the appalling issue of human sex trafficking. We hope that this film moves you and that you are just as inspired as Anne was to help us with our with our mission to stop violence against women,” said Lifetime exec Amy Winter during a TCA panel last week, Variety reported.

Director Elisabeth Rohm also said, “We’re all so dedicated to the cause, stopping violence against women and I again thank Lifetime’s so much for creating this platform. All of us, especially Larissa [Dias] who played this victim, are committed to that cause.”

She added, “We talked about it — every single one of us — that this was our mission. And although [Anne] is deeply missed, right now, I will say the film is finished and she did a phenomenal performance — a tour de force much like Larissa.”

READ MORE: Anne Heche To Receive Honour Walk As Organs Are Donated

Following the news that Heche had died over the weekend, Rohm told People, “Every single morning, she would come to set and she said, ‘We will not stand for abuse!’ And she would pump her fist and have this just beautiful, bright smile. She was so committed to making an incredibly deep, profound, important performance.

“Anne was very open about the abuse she sustained in her childhood,” she continued. “And I believe that she was committed her whole life to making an impact and protecting women and being a voice against abuse.”

Heche was announced legally dead on Friday, and was taken off life support on Sunday when she was matched with organ recipients, after having been in hospital for about a week following a fiery car crash. She was 53.