Tatiana Maslany isn’t a fan of the “strong female lead” label.

The Canadian actress, who takes on the lead role in the “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” TV series for Disney+, says she’s looking forward to the day when a woman playing a superhero is not a big deal.

Maslany, from Regina, Saskatchewan, tells the Guardian, “I’m really interested in when these [marginalized] voices get to speak without it being like: ‘Oh my God, it’s all women,’ or, ‘Oh my God, this is a story about a queer couple,’ and those stories become as innately expected as they are now special.”

She adds of why she finds the “strong female lead” archetype irritating: “Because it’s reductive. It’s just as much a shaving off of all the nuances, and just as much of a trope. It’s a box that nobody fits into.

“Even the phrase is frustrating. It’s as if we’re supposed to be grateful that we get to be that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Maslany talks about reading fellow Canadian child star actor Sarah Polley’s book Run Towards the Danger, in which Polley recalls the long hours and questionable conditions working on the set of Terry Gilliam’s “The Adventures of Baron Munchausen”.

“I don’t think it’s unusual,” Maslany tells the paper. “A lot of that resonated with me, even though Sarah went through different things that I did, and she was working at a different level of visibility. But still, that book hit me really hard.”