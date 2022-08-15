Troy Kotrus is happy to be reunited with his Academy Award.

The “CODA” actor revealed in a now-deleted tweet over the weekend that he had his Jeep stolen while being honoured in his hometown of Mesa, Arizona.

Worse still, his Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for the Best Picture-winning film was in the car when it was taken.

In the deleted tweet, Kotsur explained that “little kids” had stolen the car, but that it had been found, with his Academy Award safe and sound. He also shared a photo of himself posing with Mesa police and the Oscar.

“The two juveniles admitted to the theft and were charged with Theft of Means of Transportation. They were remanded to the custody of the Maricopa County Juvenile Court System,” a representative for the Mesa PD told The Hollywood Reporter. “Mr. Kotsur had his vehicle returned to him to include all the property that was inside.”

Kotsur was in Mesa, where he was being presented the key to the city, honouring his accomplishments in film.

“It is such a special honour to receive the key to the City of Mesa, the place where I was born and raised, and will always consider home,” he said during the ceremony.

Kotsur is the first deaf male actor, and the second deaf actor since his “CODA” co-star Marlee Matlin in 1987, to win an Oscar for acting.